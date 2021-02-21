Beam Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $69.55 million and $37.38 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 82,003,880 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars.

