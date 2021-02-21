Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $166.92. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $186.05.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.