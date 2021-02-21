Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,046 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUSA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of OUSA opened at $38.20 on Friday. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

