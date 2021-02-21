Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Accenture by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $254.29 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

