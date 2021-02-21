Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,139 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

