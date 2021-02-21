Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $105.01 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

