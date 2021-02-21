Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

