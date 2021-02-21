BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,994 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

BeiGene stock opened at $351.04 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

