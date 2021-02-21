Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) (CVE:BEA) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) (CVE:BEA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.09, but opened at C$0.10. Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 53,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property with16 claims covering an area of 2,560 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River located in northern Saskatchewan; an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pathfinder Property comprising 253.34 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Athelstan property 2 mineral claims covering an area of 127 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of southern British Columbia; and Come By Chance property comprising 21 mineral claims and 15 reverted crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 527 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of Southern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.