Bennett Rosenthal Sells 56,453 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12.

On Thursday, February 11th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 300 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

ARES opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $53.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

