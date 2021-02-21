Beowulf (BWF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,861.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Beowulf token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $71,861.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beowulf has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00062202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00383340 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com.

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.