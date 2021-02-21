Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.34 ($40.40).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.