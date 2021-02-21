Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Biogen worth $76,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $278.35 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.