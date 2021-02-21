BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $548,171.52 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $76,540.94.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

