Bitball Treasure Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.62 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $132.48 or 0.00231934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $59.62 million and $685,409.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00084864 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

