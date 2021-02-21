Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) to C$4.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The firm has a market cap of C$195.73 million and a PE ratio of -46.03.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

