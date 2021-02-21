BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. BlackCoin has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $113,850.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,498,203 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

