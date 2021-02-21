BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0854

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $66,021.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 70.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,499,349 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

