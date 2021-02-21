BlackRock Inc. Acquires 6,575,179 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $822,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.59 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

