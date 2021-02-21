BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $874,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

