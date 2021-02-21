BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $924,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold a total of 65,027 shares of company stock worth $6,828,642 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

