BlackRock Inc. Has $799.70 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.75% of Omnicell worth $799,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,679. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

