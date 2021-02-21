BlackRock Inc. Sells 204,934 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.67% of Five Below worth $847,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $194.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $198.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

