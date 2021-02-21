Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,813,560 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

