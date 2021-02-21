bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

