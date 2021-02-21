bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. bluebird bio has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 428,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after buying an additional 389,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $18,413,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in bluebird bio by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

