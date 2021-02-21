bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “bluebird reported narrower than expected loss but sales missed estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancers. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant boost for the company. The European launch of Zynteglo continues to progress, well. Additionally, the multiple myeloma program- idecabtagene vicleucel, partnered with Bristol Myers, continues to advance with the submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.93.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $26.68 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

