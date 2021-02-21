BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$237.91.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$220.01 on Friday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$225.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$213.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

