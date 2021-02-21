BMO Capital Markets Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to $60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Emera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.43.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

