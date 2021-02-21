Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by Cowen to “Underperform”

Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBD.B. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

