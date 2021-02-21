Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 5,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232,637 shares in the company, valued at C$12,697,911.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$10,602.00.

On Friday, February 5th, George Frederick Fink bought 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$10,776.80.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$18,694.90.

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink bought 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$104.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.08.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

