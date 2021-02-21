Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $31.80 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $31.80 or 0.00055535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $116,112.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00500982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00380953 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

