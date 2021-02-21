Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EPAY opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -268.82, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $904,407.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,661.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

