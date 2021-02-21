Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.