Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.86.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $411.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

