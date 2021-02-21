Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 146,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP opened at $209.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

