Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7,222.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 792.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

HASI opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.