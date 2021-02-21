Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $50,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 156,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,343,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

