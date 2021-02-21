Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes $32.70 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,525 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $76.11 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $76.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

