BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 448,117 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 120,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.