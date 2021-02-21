Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $863,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.