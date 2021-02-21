Bp Plc Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.49. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

