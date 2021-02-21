Bp Plc Sells 23,274 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,274 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.08 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

