Bp Plc Sells 4,053 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $470.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $386.83 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.57.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

