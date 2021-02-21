Bp Plc Sells 6,516 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.