Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after buying an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brady by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brady by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brady by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.