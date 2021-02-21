Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 533,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $8.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

