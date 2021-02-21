Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,691.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

