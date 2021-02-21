Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.22

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as high as $28.24. Bridge Bancorp shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 153,261 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 70,011 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,579.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,507 shares of company stock worth $1,837,416. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

