Brisbane Broncos Limited (BBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Brisbane Broncos Company Profile

Brisbane Broncos Limited engages in the operation and management of the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited is a subsidiary of Nationwide News Pty Ltd.

